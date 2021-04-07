India extends NRs 42.95 million grant assistance to Nepal for new school building

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for grant assistance, India has extended Nepali rupees 42.95 million (26.98 million INR) to Nepal for a new building of a secondary school in Udayapur district.

The MoU was signed between the Indian embassy, Nepali Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) and Triyuga Municipality for the construction of a new building for Shree Bal Mandir Secondary School, Triyuga Municipality on April 5, 2021.

“The project will be taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDPs) at an estimated cost of NRs 42.95 million under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership programme,” the Indian embassy said in a statement on Monday.

Since 2003, under the HICDP scheme, the government of India has taken up over 520 of which 448 projects have been completed in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities in across all seven provinces of Nepal.

Out of these, 65 are in Province-1, including seven completed projects in Udayapur District and 8 projects are under various stages of completion.

Proposals for the creation of infrastructure in the priority sectors of the Government of Nepal such as education, health, drinking water, agriculture, sanitation and public utilities, connectivity such as bridges, capacity building and vocational training, health camps in rural/remote areas, etc. and having a cost estimate of less than NRs 5 crores are considered as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs).

The embassy said India is also reconstructing 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake in eight districts of Nepal under a reconstruction grant of NRs 5800 million. Eight schools have already been completed, work on 62 schools is ongoing and the Tribhuvan University Central Library project is under the tender process.