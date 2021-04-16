UK PM Boris Johnson To Finalise "Roadmap 2030" With India: High Commission

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a "Roadmap 2030" for re-energised India-UK relations across trade and investment and climate action, the Indian High Commission in London said on Thursday.

Earlier, Downing Street had confirmed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in India, PM Johnson has decided to shorten the length of his planned visit -- with the bulk of the programme now set to take place during the course of Monday, April 26.

The visit, previously postponed from a Republic Day tour in January, is the first major bilateral visit for PM Johnson outside Europe since the UK general election in December 2019 and the conclusion of the Brexit transition period at the end of December 2020.

"The visit of PM Johnson is expected to positively transform the partnership across the wide-spectrum of issues and areas relating to Defence and Security, the Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region (WIOR), Trade and Investments, Health care, Climate Change and people-to-people connect," the High Commission of India in London said.

"India and UK are set to agree on a 'Roadmap 2030' for future relations. The 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connect between people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration; enhanced defence and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues - Including the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific. The India-UK Partnership in Climate Action, clean energy and health care is geared for mutual benefit and a better world," it added.