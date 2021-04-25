11 killed in road accident in Nigeria

Eleven people were killed and nine others injured on Saturday in a road accident in Nigeria's central north state of Kwara, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Ilorin, the state capital as a result of speed violation, said Jonathan Owoade, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Kwara, in a statement on Saturday.

"The FRSC received a call at around 6.35 a.m. local time about a crash involving two vehicles, a commercial bus, and an articulated vehicle this morning and found that the crash resulted from speed violation," he said.

The bodies of the deceased and those wounded have been transferred to a local hospital, he said.

He warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines and other road users, particularly commuters, to always caution commercial vehicle drivers against over-speeding.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.