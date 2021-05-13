WHO Director-General vaccinated against coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter, urging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, if there is a vaccine available in the country, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today it was my turn to get vaccinated against #COVID19. Vaccines save lives. It’s critical to get them to all counties A.S.A.P. If like me you live in a country where vaccines are available, please get vaccinated when it’s your turn," he wrote.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.