Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) of the Republic of Maldives, Trend reports citing TASS.
"FDA granted Sputnik V an emergency use authorization. Thus Sputnik V has been registered in 65 countries with total population of over 3.2 billion people," the Fund said in a statement on Thursday.
Post-vaccination studies in a number of countries demonstrate that Sputnik V is the safest and most effective vaccine against the coronavirus. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.
Latest
A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship