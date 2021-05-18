US Lawmakers Introduces Resolution To Support India During Covid Crisis

A group of US lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, urging the Biden administration to continue to ramp up efforts to assist India in its fight against COVID19.

Introduced by Congressman Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot - the two co-chairs of the Congressional India Caucus - the resolution urges the administration to facilitate private, in-kind medical supply donations to India and work to deliver additional and urgently-needed medical supplies, including oxygen generator plants and a cryogenic oxygen tanker and containers.

Standing with the people of India as they collectively work to stem the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country, the resolution recognises the efforts of the administration to deliver urgently needed medical supplies and vaccine raw materials to India.

In response to the crisis in India, the Biden administration took quick action to deliver urgently needed supplies to India, including oxygen support, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment (PPE), raw materials for vaccine, rapid diagnostic tests, and therapeutics, and is a testament to the historic record of United States-India health cooperation dating more than seven decades, it said.