India thanks Indonesia for Covid-relief support

In a virtual meeting held on Wednesday between Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Mahendra Siregar, the Indian minister thanked the Indonesian government for the relief materials which were sent to India for fighting the COVID19 pandemic.



Indonesia has extended support towards India by providing Covid-relief material during the second wave of the pandemic. A shipment containing 1400 units of oxygen cylinders reached India on June 10. This arrival of containers would be complementary to the previous 200 oxygen concentrators, which arrived at New Delhi on May 12.



India and Indonesia share a cordial bilateral relationship strengthened by regular bilateral visits from both sides. India had also provided relief material to Indonesia when the country was stuck amid the pandemic last year.



During the meeting, both leaders reviewed India-Indonesia bilateral relationship, spanning across a wide range of areas.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, they also discussed cooperation on regional issues and in multilateral fora.



Both leaders expressed commitment to further strengthen India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the statement said.