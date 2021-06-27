Denmark routs Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020, advances to quarter-finals

The Danes advanced to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 by beating Wales 4-0 on Saturday, getting two goals from Kasper Dolberg exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team’s opening match, Trend reports citing The Globe and Mail.

Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and spent several days in the hospital before returning home last week.

Both Eriksen and Dolberg played for Ajax, the team that plays its home matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Much of the crowd of 16,000 was cheering on the Danes, who will next play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals in Baku on Saturday.