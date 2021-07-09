Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may require third dose, companies seek approval

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may require a third dose to be more effective against coronavirus (Covid-19), news agencies reported on Friday morning.

The third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is expected to provide better protection against the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa, and the Delta variant which was reported from India. It was found in interim data from an ongoing trial into the vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech would now seek regulatory approval for the third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. The interim trial data showed that a third dose can push the antibodies five to 10 times higher against the said variants of the coronavirus as compared to the first two doses.