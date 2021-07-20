Pedro Castillo declared president-elect of Peru

The National Elections Jury of Peru on Monday night officially declared Pedro Castillo to be president-elect, more than a month after a presidential runoff on June 6, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The announcement was made by the election board's highest authority, Jorge Salas Arenas, during a ceremony that took place virtually.

"I declare Mr. Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones President of the Republic, and Ms. Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, First Vice President of the Republic," said Salas.

According to the final election results, Castillo obtained 8,836,380 votes, or 50.12 percent, while his rival Keiko Fujimori garnered 8,792,117 votes, or 49.87 percent.