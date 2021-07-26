Dissatisfied Oppn elements promoting hate against India for selfish political motives: Maldives FM

The Maldives has said that some elements from the previous regime are spreading hatred against the Indian mission in the island nation.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid in an interview with ANI said that these elements are in a minority, dissatisfied with the large projects with assistance from India underway in the country, and are doing it for their selfish political interest.

Foreign Minister and UNGA President-elect Adbullah Shahid said, "We take the security of diplomats very seriously, the obligations of Vienna conventions is something we always take seriously. Appropriate measures have been taken by the government. Where are these coming from is the question we have to ask, through internet, through social media."

The Foreign Minister further said that the previous government had no foreign policy, and the only policy they knew was to play one country against the other, his apparent reference being India and China.

He said, "It's difficult to control how people react to their dissatisfaction, but it is also clear that the former government had no foreign policy. The only policy they knew was to play one country against the other. You can see these elements are in a minority. These are few individuals who are dissatisfied with so many large projects underway with assistance from India and for selfish political reasons they are promoting such hatred."