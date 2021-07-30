US Commander Richard Clarke Meets MM Naravane, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest

Other News 30 July 2021 16:28 (UTC+04:00)
The Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D. Clarke on Thursday called on Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said, "General Richard D. Clarke, Commander United States Special Operations Command #USSOCOM called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest."

According to a statement by the US embassy in New Delhi, Clarke held talks with Indian defence and military officials in New Delhi. The meetings are part of a routine visit through multiple countries in Asia.

Clarke began his visit by paying tribute to India's fallen service members by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

"We are proud to recognize the efforts of all those who've fought and defended India," Clarke said. He added, "Laying this wreath reminds us of what our respective countries have given to protect our ways of life. We thank India's service members who've made the ultimate sacrifice and we appreciate the work of all those who protect India today."

After the ceremony, Clarke met with Indian defence officials and "discussed ways India and the United States can continue working together to improve defense partnerships and grow interoperability."

"Our partnership with India is vital in the Indo-Pacific, and our teamwork helps provide security throughout the region," Clarke said.

"Whether we're training together in exercises, or cooperating in many other areas, our relationship with India is strong and continues to grow. I want to thank the Indian defense team for their leadership, friendship, and commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

