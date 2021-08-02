5.6-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 01:27:36 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.4171 degrees south latitude and 177.8163 degrees west longitude.
