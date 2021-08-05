Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 20 mln

Brazil reported 40,716 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total caseload to 20,026,533, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the national death toll rose to 559,607 after 1,175 more deaths were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.