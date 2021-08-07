2 tropical storms approaching Japan

Japanese weather officials say two tropical storms are approaching the country, and they are urging people to stay vigilant against heavy rains and strong winds, Trend reports citing NHK.

The Meteorological Agency says that as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, tropical storm Mirinae was 280 kilometers south-southwest of Hachijo-jima Island in the Pacific Ocean. It was moving north-northeast at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

The agency says the storm has a central atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals and is packing winds of up to 72 kilometers per hour with maximum gusts of 108 kilometers per hour near its center.

Winds of more than 54 kilometers per hour are blowing within 560 kilometers northeast and 220 kilometers northwest of the center.

Mirinae is expected to move northeast and approach the Pacific coastal areas of eastern Japan later on Saturday and Sunday.

As the storm approaches, rain could intensify in the Tokai and Kanto regions, and the Izu Islands from Saturday evening.

Up to 200 millimeters of rain are expected in the 24 hours through Sunday morning in those regions.

Weather officials forecast another tropical storm Lupit will move northward in the East China Sea and approach the Kyushu region on Sunday evening where it may make landfall.

Gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour are forecast in the Kyushu, Okinawa, and Amami regions on Sunday. Seas will be rough with storm surges.

The officials also warn that localized heavy downpours and thunder are possible.

People are urged to stay up to date on the storms.