Bharat Biotech re-adapts plant to raise production

Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has repurposed its Chiron Behring manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, to scale up production of its anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin, said people familiar with the development.

The Chiron Behring facility was established in the 1980s to manufacture anti-rabies vaccines. In 2019, Bharat Biotech acquired it from pharmaceutical major Glaxo Smithkline.

“The decision to manufacture Covaxin at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, was taken several months ago with planning and preparatory activities. Facility preparations and production activities began in June. Vaccines will be available for supply in September,” said a person familiar with the matter on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, the Centre had announced its approval of Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar to produce Covaxin.

“Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech’s #Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive,” Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted.