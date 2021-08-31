Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets

Survivors in the recent bombing at the Kabul airport have raised the possibility that a number of Afghan people were actually killed by American fire amid the chaos and confusion instead of by bombing,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Some injured claimed on condition of anonymity that U.S.-made bullets had been extracted from some wounded people.

There were doubts about how ISIS-K fighters could launch such a massive attack at the heavily-fortified airport and why no dead bodies of the fighters have been found, as well as about the bullets' suspicious trajectories.