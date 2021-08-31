Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets
Survivors in the recent bombing at the Kabul airport have raised the possibility that a number of Afghan people were actually killed by American fire amid the chaos and confusion instead of by bombing,Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Some injured claimed on condition of anonymity that U.S.-made bullets had been extracted from some wounded people.
There were doubts about how ISIS-K fighters could launch such a massive attack at the heavily-fortified airport and why no dead bodies of the fighters have been found, as well as about the bullets' suspicious trajectories.
Latest
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO)
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president
IsDB Institute and Oxford Initiative Launch Reports Series Assessing Multidimensional Poverty in IsDB Member Countries