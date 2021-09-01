India's Covid-19 vaccination: Record 12 million vaccine doses administered in a day

With over 12.8 million shots of the vaccine administered across India on Tuesday, according to data available at 11pm on the Co-WIN dashboard, India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive set yet another single-day record for doses delivered, wrapping up August as, by far, the best month (yet) of India’s mass inoculation programme.

The total number of people across India who have now received at least one shot of the vaccine has surpassed 500 million, data shows.

Tuesday’s record single-day jabs means that in the month of August, the country administered a total of 183.5 million doses, translating to a daily average of 5.9 million doses throughout the month. This average administration is a jump of 1.6 million doses a day over the previous monthly best recorded in July (average of 4.3 million jabs a day). At its lowest since the drive was thrown open to all adults, this pace had dropped to under 2 million doses a day through May, data shows. With more vaccine doses (at least 250 million) available in September, the number could increase even more.

Tuesday marked the third time in the past 15 days that the country has set a new record for single-day dose administration. A total of 12,869,300 doses had been administered till 11pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Union health ministry’s Co-WIN dashboard, bettering the previous high of 10,064,376 doses set on Friday. Before that, on August 16, 8.82 million jabs were administered across the country.

Buoyed by these daily records, the country’s pace of vaccination, which was patchy for months, appears to have finally settled into high gear. In the past week, an average of 8.3 million doses has been administered across the country every day – the highest pace ever recorded in the country, according to HT’s dashboard.