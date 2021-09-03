Indian Army carries out live-fire exercise in Ladakh
The Indian Army on Thursday carried out an integrated manoeuvre and live-fire exercise in Ladakh.
The exercise was carried out in super high altitude areas close to 15,000 feet, as the operational preparedness was reviewed by Corps Commander Lt. Gen PGK Menon.
