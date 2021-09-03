India to complete training of Afghan Army soldiers in its military academies

Amid rising Taliban control over Afghanistan, India has decided to allow 130 Afghan cadets to complete their respective courses in India’s military academies.



The Indian defence forces have been training Afghan soldiers as part of a capacity-building programme.



“A decision has been taken to complete the training of the 130 Afghanistan cadets in different academies after which their fate will be decided by Afghan embassy officials here in India,” sources told India Today.



The Afghan military personnel are being trained at different institutions, with a bulk of them at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai and the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.