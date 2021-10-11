Second phase of Malabar exercise from Oct 12-15, US to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft

Other News 11 October 2021 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Second phase of Malabar exercise from Oct 12-15, US to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft

The Indian Navy will participate in the second phase of Malabar exercise along with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the United States Navy (USN). The multilateral maritime exercise will take place in the Bay of Bengal from October 12-15, 2021.

“The Indian Navy’s participation includes INS Ranvijay, INS Satpura, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a Submarine,” a statement from the navy said.

The US Navy will be represented by nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson along with two destroyers, USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale. The JMSDF will deploy helicopter carrier JS Kaga and Murasame-class destroyers JS Murasame while the Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Ballarat and HMAS Sirius.

“The second phase of the exercise would build upon the synergy, coordination and interoperability developed during the first phase and would focus on advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, seamanship evolution, and weapon firings,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The first phase of the Malabar exercise was conducted in the Philippines Sea from August 26 to August 29.

