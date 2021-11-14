Hungarian PM Orban re-elected as ruling party leader

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been re-elected president of the ruling Fidesz party with an overwhelming majority here on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Orban was re-elected as the only candidate for a period of two years during a congress of Fidesz, to lead the party in next spring's general elections.

"If we continue to govern, we could be among the most developed countries in ten years. Today, Hungary is still an emerging country, and we can only move forward if we work more precisely and raise smarter children than ourselves," said the prime minister.

"We still have problems to solve: there are not enough children, salaries and pensions are not high enough, there are still poor people, still not everyone has a home," Orban listed challenges ahead of the elections.

Orban underlined that the most important thing was security, to be able to defend what his government has achieved: "We need to defend our results from migrants, who are standing in lines at the Polish border, or who come from the sea, but also from the pandemic, in order to save lives."

Orban also spoke about the urgent need to have more people vaccinated.

He also lashed out at the "international network led by Brussels, who wants to make families pay for the cost of climate control."