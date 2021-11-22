Australia to allow entry for fully-vaccinated visa holders from Dec. 1
Australia will allow entry for fully-vaccinated eligible visa holders into the country from Dec. 1 without applying for a travel exemption, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as it takes further steps to restart international travel, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Australia will also welcome vaccinated citizens from Japan and South Korea from the beginning of next month, Morrison said.
Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, opened their borders to international travellers from Nov. 1, although the easing of entry rules only benefited returning citizens and permanent residents.
