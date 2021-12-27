India logs highest single-day rise of omicron cases, tally climbs to 578

Other News 27 December 2021 12:01 (UTC+04:00)
India logs highest single-day rise of omicron cases, tally climbs to 578

India saw the highest single-day rise of omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people, who contracted the infection, had recovered or migrated.

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41.

With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

