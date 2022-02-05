India to give 80 Afghan cadets 1-year training

Other News 5 February 2022 19:44 (UTC+04:00)
India to give 80 Afghan cadets 1-year training

Eighty Afghan cadets who have completed their courses in various Indian military academies but are facing an uncertain future because of the situation in Afghanistan will be offered a year-long training programme by the Indian government.
The Afghan embassy here said in a statement the cadets will be trained in "effective English communication for business and office", Trend reports citing Times of India.

"Given the challenges and uncertainty facing these freshly graduated young cadets due to the prevailing situation back home, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in India welcomes and applauses this generous move by the Indian government," the embassy said.

The Afghan cadets will be given training under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) of the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

Before the Taliban returned to power last year, India had been regularly providing military training to young Afghan cadets

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
First US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected US 20:01
India to give 80 Afghan cadets 1-year training Other News 19:44
IAEA chief urges all parties' cooperation to reach agreement Nuclear Program 19:20
Georgia is Lithuania‘s biggest trade partner in South Caucasus – ministry Georgia 18:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 18:56
Dubai saw most travellers from India last year Other News 18:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:47
Azerbaijan confirms 7,704 more COVID-19 cases, 4,109 recoveries Society 18:40
5 killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan Other News 18:23
India sends 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self test Kit to Sri Lanka as COVID-19 aid Other News 18:14
Turkish president tests positive for COVID-19 Society 17:13
Iran sees increase in cargo transportation via Kerman International Airport Transport 16:41
Mahindra sets record for monthly vehicle sales in South Africa Other News 16:30
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 16:04
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company to be established soon - state secretary of Montenegro (Exclusive) Economy 16:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 5 Society 16:01
IL&FS resolves Rs 324-cr debt by selling stake in Warora Chandrapur Highway Other News 15:07
Azerbaijan's local companies get involved in mine-clearance operations for first time Society 15:00
UNDP's Grigoryan exempt from following general rules of organization? Politics 14:47
Turkmenistan ready to work with China to boost natural gas supplies Oil&Gas 14:44
Turkmen urea reaches Russia’s Kutum station Transport 14:41
Turkmenistan announces date of next auction for sale of state property Business 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:33
Pakistani girl subjected to systematic violence in Armenian kindergarten Armenia 14:32
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector ICT 14:21
India favours stricter social media rules Other News 14:18
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:14
Russia records another 177,282 coronavirus cases Russia 14:13
IIT Hyderabad to set up Suzuki Innovation Centre on its campus Other News 14:11
Average monthly amount of targeted social assistance increases in Azerbaijan Society 13:59
Uzbekistan launches new greenhouse complex Uzbekistan 13:11
French TotalEnergies considering future expansion of EPS platform at Absheron gas field (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan boosts transportation via pipelines Oil&Gas 12:54
Japanese company eyes to import cotton yarn from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:53
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation eyes new contracting with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 12:43
EBRD interested in cooperation on renewables in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:30
Kazakhstan unveils GDP growth forecast for 2022 Kazakhstan 12:29
Airbus may make engines for hydrogen fuelled planes Europe 12:23
UAE's Masdar talks terms of solar power plant construction in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:16
Chinese businesses interested in exploiting Turkmen transit Transport 12:14
Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high Finance 12:11
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to purchase tires Kazakhstan 11:55
Fuel price increase inevitable in Georgia – Wissol Georgia 11:49
Turkish company eyes to increase soft drinks production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:48
Uzbekistan eyes to increase leather and footwear production Uzbekistan 11:43
Kazakhstan's oil company opens tender to purchase vehicles Kazakhstan 11:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani foreign exchange market Finance 11:26
Kazakhstan's ore output volume for 2021 unveiled Business 11:12
Ford to suspend or cut output at 8 of its factories due to chip shortage US 11:07
Sulfur manufacturing up in Kazakhstan Business 11:03
India shares GDP growth forecast, budget for 2022-23 Other News 10:51
SOCAR Georgia Gas opens tender on laser gas analyzer, procurement of wrappers for pipes, seals Tenders 10:46
Uzbek company increasing supply of legumes to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 10:42
Iranian currency rates for February 5 Finance 10:40
Iran's cement, steel production down Business 10:06
Azerbaijan's MoD appeals to relatives, friends of servicemen Society 10:02
Iran eyes reaching self-sufficiency in rice production Business 10:01
Iran eyeing to expand tourism ties with Oman Iran 09:59
Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia Arab World 09:57
Investment value of Ionian Adriatic Pipeline disclosed Oil&Gas 09:57
Turkmenistan and UK keep talks on potential projects afloat Business 09:54
Iran set to use blockchain method in trade with Oman Business 09:53
Iran swapping livestock with petroleum goods in trade with Brazil Business 09:50
Azerbaijan Railways to receive locomotive equipment manufactured by Russian plant Transport 09:48
Montenegro hopes to get access to Southern Gas Corridor shortly - state secretary (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:10
5.7-magnitude quake hits 45 km SW of Ashkāsham, Afghanistan Other News 08:55
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into a major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources - minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:34
Roadmap for implementation of priorities of Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship signed Kazakhstan 08:10
6 injured in security check post attack in SW Pakistan Other News 07:39
Peru's Castillo to reshuffle Cabinet days after PM comes under scrutiny for abuse Other News 06:54
Turkey’s population is now 84.6 million, Istanbul reverts to rise Turkey 06:13
U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase US 05:31
EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters Europe 04:46
U.S. CDC recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after FDA's full approval US 04:03
WHO calls for global inequality in cancer treatment to be addressed World 03:18
Omicron causes fewer hospitalizations than Delta: study World 02:36
Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions as active cases fall Israel 01:53
Peru light plane crash at Nazca Lines kills five tourists, two crew Other News 01:27
Electric buses to run in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Uzbekistan 00:46
U.S. soldiers expected to land in Poland on Saturday US 00:09
US Embassy hands over equipment to Georgian Defense and Internal Affairs Ministries Georgia 4 February 23:37
UK to face massive tax revenue loss due to end of petrol cars Europe 4 February 23:18
Turkey is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to enable maximum benefit from TANAP - minister Turkey 4 February 22:28
Transport and communications are important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU - minister Politics 4 February 22:13
EU allocates 2 billion euros to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 4 February 22:10
Russia to invest 73m euro in Iran’s Sirik power plant Iran 4 February 22:03
Agreement on sending UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia reached Politics 4 February 21:16
Azerbaijan ready to start delimitation, demarcation process with Armenia without preconditions - FM Politics 4 February 20:23
UAE's Masdar talks projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and future co-op (Exclusive) Azerbaijan 4 February 20:07
EU ready to contribute to establishment of peace in South Caucasus - EU Commissioner Politics 4 February 20:05
EU committed to partnership with Azerbaijan in energy sector - EU Commissioner Politics 4 February 20:03
Financing of EU projects in Azerbaijan within Eastern Partnership continue - FM Politics 4 February 20:03
President Ilham Aliyev, President of France, President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia hold video conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 4 February 20:02
Azerbaijan pays special attention to equal, mutually beneficial co-op with EU - FM Politics 4 February 19:25
Price fluctuations highlighted strategic importance of infrastructures such as Southern Gas Corridor - Vannia Gava Oil&Gas 4 February 19:13
EU, Azerbaijan may sign new comprehensive agreement in 2022 - Azerbaijan's FM Politics 4 February 19:12
Bulgaria has interest in possible additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan – minister Oil&Gas 4 February 19:07
Additional volumes of gas will be required to supply gas to our liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 February 18:58
Since last December, TAP can deliver almost 10bcm of gas to European market - Commissioner Economy 4 February 18:53
All news