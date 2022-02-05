India to give 80 Afghan cadets 1-year training

Eighty Afghan cadets who have completed their courses in various Indian military academies but are facing an uncertain future because of the situation in Afghanistan will be offered a year-long training programme by the Indian government.

The Afghan embassy here said in a statement the cadets will be trained in "effective English communication for business and office", Trend reports citing Times of India.

"Given the challenges and uncertainty facing these freshly graduated young cadets due to the prevailing situation back home, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in India welcomes and applauses this generous move by the Indian government," the embassy said.

The Afghan cadets will be given training under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) of the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

Before the Taliban returned to power last year, India had been regularly providing military training to young Afghan cadets