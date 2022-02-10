COVID-19 in India: Over 1 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated

Other News 10 February 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 in India: Over 1 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated

In a landmark achievement, over one crore beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years have been fully vaccinated with both doses against COVID-19 in India.

Taking to Twitter today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19.”

Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.
With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh doses (53,61,099) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore (1,70,87,06,705) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said in a press release today.

This has been achieved through 1,90,41,308 sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

