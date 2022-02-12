India appreciates opening of Australian borders, especially for students: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India "greatly appreciated" the opening of Australian borders which will help those who have been waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa holders and separated families.

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travellers from February 21 in a further relaxation of pandemic restrictions announced on February 7.

Australia imposed some of the world's toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing Covid home.

"I welcome the opening of borders by the Government of Australia, which will help those who have been in India waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa holders, separated families and this is something which is greatly appreciated," Jaishankar, who is visiting Australia on his first trip to the country as external affairs minister, said during the joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

"I yesterday had an opportunity to meet some student representatives, their spirits were much higher after learning of this decision," he said.