Two protesters killed as thousands rally against Sudan coup

At least two protesters were shot dead as security forces confronted crowds marching in Sudan on Monday demanding the release of prisoners and an end to military rule, medics and a Reuters reporter said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Thousands returned to the streets in the capital Khartoum and across Sudan in some of the biggest demonstrations against October's coup in nearly a month.

Across the River Nile from Khartoum, officers fired teargas to try to disperse people who approached the disused parliament buildings in Omdurman and got close to a key bridge.

Columns of smoke rose into the sky as demonstrators blocked one of the main streets in Omdurman with stones. Some held giant pictures of protesters killed during previous rallies.

"We won't let the martyrs' killers seize our country. We won't let the military and the (former regime) return again. We are a free and democratic generation," said Sara Ahmed, a 19-year-old student.

At least 80 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to medics