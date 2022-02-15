Jaishankar holds talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro L Locsin on his first visit to the key Southeast Asian country.

"Secretary @teddyboylocsin and Minister @DrSJaishankar are expected to discuss the current robust ties between PH and India as well as future directions of bilateral relations,” the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines tweeted on Monday.

The two officials will discuss health and security, as well as other regional and global matters of mutual interest, especially as countries continue to engage post-Covid, it said.