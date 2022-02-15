Jaishankar holds talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro L Locsin on his first visit to the key Southeast Asian country.
"Secretary @teddyboylocsin and Minister @DrSJaishankar are expected to discuss the current robust ties between PH and India as well as future directions of bilateral relations,” the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines tweeted on Monday.
The two officials will discuss health and security, as well as other regional and global matters of mutual interest, especially as countries continue to engage post-Covid, it said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Stable local currency exchange rate restrains inflationary risks in Azerbaijani economy - Russia's Gazprombank
Kazakhstan investigating facts of law enforcement officials fleeing duty during unrests in early January