At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude quake in Guatemala

At least one person died and one child was injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala on Wednesday, leaving damage in seven departments, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Guatemalan National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said the quake was recorded at 01:12 a.m. local time (0712 GMT), off the coast of the western department of Escuintla on the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 36 km, causing several aftershocks in the coastal area.

According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction, 24,790 people have been affected, including one dead in the town of Mixco and a child who sustained a broken arm.

Meanwhile, 12 roads have been affected, while the number of partially damaged buildings and homes continues to rise.