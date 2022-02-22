India a world leader in development cooperation with unconditional assistance: Meenakashi Lekhi

India has supplied development cooperation help to the tune of USD 107 billion from 1947-2022 and within the course of educated round 350,000 individuals from varied nations within the growing world by means of initiatives such because the Indian Technical and Financial Cooperation Programme (ITEC), stated a report.

Union Minister of State for Exterior Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday launched the report, introduced out by think-tank Analysis and Data System for Creating Nations (RIS), as a part of a week-long programme to mark 75 years of India‘s Independence being noticed as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Talking on the event, Lekhi stated, “India is a world chief in development cooperation because the nation’s help to the worldwide South by means of expertise switch, capability constructing, humanitarian assist in addition to monetary help is unconditional and within the spirit of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one household).”

The report stated the Strains of Credit score supplied by India is near USD 31 billion, with about half of it going to neighbouring international locations.

It additionally highlighted the success of this cooperation mannequin after the COVID-19 outbreak which noticed India supplying vaccines to over 90 international locations together with USD 4 billion in assist and grant to round 100 international locations.