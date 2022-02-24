Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council
Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Dmitry Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing UNIAN.
Ukraine made this decision after the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" appealed to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance.
According to TASS, an extraordinary meeting on Ukraine will be held at 21:30 New York time (06:30 GMT+4).
