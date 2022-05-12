Indian's Foreign Secretary speaks to US Deputy Secretary of State

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday spoke to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focusing on ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, including in the Indo-Pacific.

The telephonic conversation came a day ahead of the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 being hosted by US President Joe Biden, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Pleasure to connect with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman @DeputySecState. We agreed to continue our engagement towards strengthening the India-US strategic partnership,” Kwatra tweeted.

On her part, Sherman said that the strength of the US-India partnership was reaffirmed and mentioned the shared commitment to a prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Great speaking with India’s new Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to wish him well in his new role. We reaffirmed the strength of the #USIndia partnership and our shared commitment to a prosperous, free, and open Indo-Pacific,” she said in a tweet.