Explosions sounding like mortar shells were heard on Sunday in the area of Mogadishu airport where parliamentarians were meeting to elect a new president, residents said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. We are shocked to hear those sounds of mortars at a time (when) Mogadishu is under a complete curfew. Who is firing them?" said Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim.