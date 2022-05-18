Indian president inaugurates India-Jamaica friendship garden

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden state visit to Jamaica, inaugurated a road named after the architect of the Indian Consitution, in Kingston, Trend reports citing Republicworld.com.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden state visit to Jamaica, inaugurated a road named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar called ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Avenue’ in Downtown Kingston, Kingston on Monday. During the inauguration ceremony, the President had said, “Icons like Dr BR Ambedkar and Marcus Garvey (Jamaica’s national hero) cannot be limited to just one nation or community. Their message of equality for all and their appeal to end all forms of discrimination has universal resonance. Dr Ambedkar’s message is relevant to Indians, Jamaicans and the world.”

The President inaugurated the road following a meeting with Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen at King’s House in Kingston as part of his visit and discussed bilateral cooperation regarding IT and related services, medical, sports, education, tourism and hospitality.

The President is on a four-day visit to the Caribbean nation and arrived in Kingston on Sunday along with his wife Savita Kovind. It is to note here that this is the first time that any Indian President visited a Caribbean nation.

Just the first day of President Kovind’s visit has appeared to be jam-packed with meetings and events. Prior to the inauguration of the ‘Dr Ambedkar Avenue’ and meeting with Allen, President even laid a wreath at the shrine of Marcus Garvey, who is the national hero of Jamaica. He is in Jamaica during the first leg of his two-nation visit. He will be in the country until May 18 before leaving for St Vincent and Grenadines.

Most recently, Kovind met with Jamaican Leader of Opposition Mark Golding at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston on Monday. Additionally, the President also met with the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna at the meeting venue in Kingston.

Upon his arrival in the Caribbean nation at the Norman Manley International Airport, the President was accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honor and a 21-gun-salute. He has already met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica. According to the official tweet by the President, both leaders “discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment, service, health, railway and transport services and sports.”