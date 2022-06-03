India-Senegal sign three MoUs

This is the first ever high level Indian visit to Senegal.

India's Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-nation tour, reached Senegal (West Africa) yesterday.

Naidu led delegation level talks with the President of Senegal, H.E. Mr Macky Sall and assured Senegal of India's continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of Senegal through all means, bilateral, regional and international frameworks.

During these talks, three MoUs were signed by both sides to further deepen their bilateral partnership in various areas. The first MoU pertains to visa-free regime for Diplomatic and Official passport holders which would strengthen cooperation between the two countries through seamless travel of officials/diplomats.

Second agreement relates to renewal of Cultural Exchange Progarmme (CEP) for the period 2022-26. Third MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth matters.

Naidu began his tour with Gabon from 30 May to 1 June 2022. He will be in Senegal from 1-3 June. The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from 4-7 June 2022.