N.Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic on Thursday, potentially adding to strains on the isolated country's healthcare system which is battling an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, Trend reports citing Reuters.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic" as soon as possible, according to the North's state media KCNA.

It did not report the number of people affected, or elaborate what the disease was, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

"(Kim) stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread, confirming cases through epidemiological examination and scientific tests," KCNA said.