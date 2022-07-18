Tomar says incomes of lakhs of farmers doubled in 8 years; releases success stories of 75k farmers

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said incomes of lakhs of farmers have doubled in the last eight years with all-round efforts made by the governments at the Centre and states, scientists and the farming community.

Tomar also released an e-book prepared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), documenting the success stories of 75,000 such farmers whose incomes have doubled or more than doubled in the last eight years.

Among these farmers, the ICAR said that the overall increase in income ranged from 125.44 per cent to 271.69 per cent, majorly through horticulture and field crops in most states.

In 2016, the government had set an ambitious target to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

While addressing the 94th foundation day of the ICAR here, Tomar said there are 14 crore farmers in the country, of which 85 per cent are small and marginal.

[“In the last eight years, there has been an all-round effort to promote and strengthen the agriculture sector. Not only the incomes of lakhs of farmers have doubled, earnings of many farmers have more than doubled,” the minister said.

Out of these lakhs of farmers, Tomar said the ICAR had last year decided to identify 75,000 such farmers and document their success stories as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

He complimented the ICAR and Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s for successfully taking up this exercise.

The efforts made by the Centre, states, hard work of farmers, good policies of governments and research of scientists have been documented in this e-book of 75,000 successful farmers from across the country, Tomar said, adding that these success stories would also encourage other farmers.

According to a statement by the ICAR, the documentation of 75,000 successful farmers has been done, keeping 2016-17 as the benchmark year and 2020-21 as the impact year.