3 injured in football match blast in SW Pakistan

At least three people were injured in a blast in Turbat city of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, local media reported on Saturday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the police, the incident took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a football match at a football stadium near Airport Chowk area of Turbat, which is in the Kech district of the province.

Following the blast, a panic occurred among the public at the site, local media said, adding that the security forces had cordoned off the area.

Provincial home Minister Zia Ullah Langau condemned the attack and directed the law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest the attackers.