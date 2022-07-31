Indian Uttar Pradesh’s govt steps up preparations for construction of 594-km Ganga Expressway

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has intensified its preparations for the construction of Uttar Pradesh’s longest, the 594-km Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway, Trend reports citing India Today.

More than 56 percent of clearing and grubbing work has been completed so far, the government statement said.

Moreover, about 6966 hectares (more than 94 percent) of land has been purchased/acquired while the Central Government has given environmental clearance for the construction of this expressway on July 13.

The expressway, which will connect Prayagraj with Meerut, will cover about 518 villages in the state. The expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj districts.

AIRSTRIP TO BE BUILT IN SHAHJAHANPUR

The Ganga Expressway will be the sixth and the longest expressway in the state. A 3.5 km long runway will also be developed at Shahjahanpur for landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter jets in case of emergency on the expressway, the government statement read.

DEVELOPMENT OF INDUSTRIAL PARKS

The Urban Planning and Development Authority has been authorised by the government to build dedicated industrial parks on both sides of this expressway (Meerut, Hapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Hardoi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj).

Meanwhile, the selection of the agency for carrying out the development of industrial parks is currently underway.

The expressway is aimed at boosting agricultural and industrial income and development. It is also aimed at acting as a catalyst for the establishment of food processing units, warehouses, mandi and milk-based industries. It will also be an industrial conduit connecting various production units, development centers and agricultural production areas with the national capital, Delhi.