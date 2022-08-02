New Zealand logs 7,113 new COVID-19 community cases

New Zealand recorded 7,113 new community cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have so far been a total of 1,563 deaths confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, the health ministry said.

Among the new COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, 275 cases have recently traveled overseas, it added.

Currently, 738 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

New Zealand has reported 1,616,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

The country is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.