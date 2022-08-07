Vietnam reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 1,609 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

Health authorities of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on the same day reported 152,485 previously detected COVID-19 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,346,137. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Saturday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,094.

As of Saturday, there were 44 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,964,533 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 88 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 248.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including approximately 214.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.