Jaishankar meets Switzerland Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Ueli Maurer, head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland and discussed fintech and digital domains.

The two leaders also exchanged views on global economic challenges.

“A good conversation with Ueli Maurer, Head of Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland. Reviewed our bilateral relations and discussed fintech and digital domains. Also exchanged views on global economic challenges,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Ealier this month, India and Switzerland held the 11th round of India-Switzerland Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

During the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations. They referred to their long-standing dynamic partnership and agreed to make it future-oriented, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Both sides appreciated that the annual bilateral trade had exceeded USD 30 billion and agreed on the importance of diversifying their trade, added the release.

Over 330 Swiss companies are present in India in sectors such as engineering, services, precision instruments, chemicals and pharmaceuticals while Indian companies are present in Switzerland in sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and machinery.

The two sides took note of the progress made in the negotiations on India-Switzerland Bilateral Investment Treaty and India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and agreed on the need for their early conclusion.

They agreed to further cultural and people-to-people relations and looked forward to commemorating 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations next year in a befitting manner.

Both sides agreed to continue high-level exchanges and regular meetings of the institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Economic Commission, Joint Working Groups on Railways and Environment and Financial Dialogue to keep up the momentum in bilateral relations, added the release. (ANI)