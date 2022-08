The monthly budget deficit of Ukraine amounts to US$5 billion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"We really want our economy to recover. Today we’re suffering. We’re $5 billion short every month. I mean we’ve such a major deficit," Zelensky said, noting that it is currently very difficult to pay people their wages.

At the same time, the president is convinced that everything will be restored.