Manchester United reaches agreement with Real Madrid for Casemiro

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, announced the Premier League club on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Casemiro, 30, joined the La Liga giants in 2013 and has won 18 trophies with Real Madrid including three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues titles.

"We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford," read a statement released by Manchester United, who said the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

Manchester United started this season with two defeats and are bottom of the Premier League. Manchester United will host Liverpool on Monday, while Real Madrid will stage a farewell ceremony for Casemiro the same day with the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

"Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new chapter of his life," said Real Madrid on the club's official website.