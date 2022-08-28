Afghanistan builds 150,000-strong national army

The Taliban-run administration has built a 150,000-strong national army and the number may increase, Afghanistan's state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The current personnel of the National Army are 150,000. And the number may increase," Bakhtar quoted Acting Defense Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid as saying.

Technical teams of the defense ministry, according to the top military official, have repaired 60 damaged helicopters over the past year.

The former Afghan government, which collapsed in the wake of U.S.-led forces withdrawal in August last year, had a 350,000-strong security force including a 150,000-strong national army, experts said.