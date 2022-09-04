Blast kills 3 children, wounds 3 others in S. Afghanistan

Three children lost their lives and three others sustained injuries as an explosive device went off in Nad Ali district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jan said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blast took place in Hiwad Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon, killing three children and injuring three others, the official confirmed.

All the victims were students of a religious school, the official added without providing more details.

A day earlier on Friday, a deadly blast killed 18 people including a renowned cleric and injured 23 others in western Herat province of war-torn Afghanistan.