S.Korea reports 34,739 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 34,739 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,882,894, the health authorities said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was up from 16,423 in the prior day, but it was lower than 36,139 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,747.

Among the new cases, 69 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 68,080.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 333, down 20 from the previous day.

Sixteen more deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll to 28,544. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.