Nepali president tests positive for COVID-19

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital of Kathmandu, tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The president, who was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test, said Dr. Dinesh Kafle, executive director of the hospital.

"She was admitted to the hospital following a high fever, cough, headache and body ache," Kafle told Xinhua. "On Sunday afternoon, she didn't have a fever but a dry cough. However, she is feeling better."

According to Kafle, the president may need medical attention for a few more days at the hospital. "As she has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, we are hopeful that no serious complication will arise in her health."

Tika Dhakal, a media expert at the Office of the President, told Xinhua that the president had also undergone tests for dengue and seasonal flu but the reports were negative.

"Her health has much improved on Sunday compared with Saturday," Dhakal said.

The total confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Nepal stood at 570 by Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.