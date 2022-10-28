Oil prices rise for third straight session

Oil prices climbed on Thursday, notching a three-day winning streak, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery increased 1.17 U.S. dollars, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 89.08 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery added 1.27 dollars, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 96.96 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prices were partly buoyed by stronger-than-anticipated U.S. macroeconomic data.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter, following two straight quarters of contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 2.3 percent increase in third-quarter GDP.

A relatively weaker U.S. dollar also lent support to oil. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.81 percent to 110.5870 in late trading on Thursday, but was still down about 1.3 percent for the week.